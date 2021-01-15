Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,736% compared to the typical volume of 180 call options.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.