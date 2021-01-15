Blue Calypso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) CEO Big Cypress Holdings Llc Acquires 417,200 Shares

Blue Calypso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) CEO Big Cypress Holdings Llc bought 417,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,172,000.00.

Shares of Blue Calypso stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Blue Calypso, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements.

