Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will earn $7.64 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,516. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after buying an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

