B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5021 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

BMRRY stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

