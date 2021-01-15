BMO Capital Markets Boosts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to $1.15

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $1.15 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

