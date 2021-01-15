BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.50. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

