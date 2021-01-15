BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNPQY stock remained flat at $$27.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNPQY shares. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

