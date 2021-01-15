Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 175,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,127,238. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.