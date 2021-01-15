Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded down $20.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,178.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,434. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,127.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,029.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,058.93.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.