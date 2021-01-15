Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $55,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

