Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 490.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 241,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,649,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

