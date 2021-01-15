Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNEFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.