Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $56.30 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $56.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $55.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Booking stock opened at $2,182.59 on Wednesday. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,867.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

