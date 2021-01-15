Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Booking were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,182.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,867.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

