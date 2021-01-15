Boosted Finance Tops One Day Volume of $249,494.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $933,232.17 and $249,494.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $15.59 or 0.00041935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00038852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00241760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00058392 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

