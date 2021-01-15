Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $241.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,955. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.38. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

