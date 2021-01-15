Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.92% of CoreSite Realty worth $49,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after buying an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 89.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after buying an additional 185,589 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after buying an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. 3,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

