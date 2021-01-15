Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $60.21 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 765,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

