Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 37.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $718.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.59.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

