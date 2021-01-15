Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Lancaster Colony worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.37. 1,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.05. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.