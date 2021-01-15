Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $55,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,433,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

NYSE:MTD traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $1,206.47. 1,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,370. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,250.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,020.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

