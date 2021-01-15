Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 8,609 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $76,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,335,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. 36,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

