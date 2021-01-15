Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.83. 77,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,436. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

