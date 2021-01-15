Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.46. 243,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.75 and a 200 day moving average of $329.78. The firm has a market cap of $324.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

