Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,814. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

