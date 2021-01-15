Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 901,391 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 66.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,142,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 283,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,096. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.