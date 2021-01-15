Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,400,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.78. 627,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.