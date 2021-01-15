Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 291,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,068. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.