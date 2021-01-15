Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,361. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 73,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

