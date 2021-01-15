BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,732. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in BP by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BP by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.