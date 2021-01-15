Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $127.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.75 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $139.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $527.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.41 million to $538.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.66 million, with estimates ranging from $493.05 million to $520.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

