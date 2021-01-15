Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $18.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,633. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of -48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.