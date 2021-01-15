British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

