Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

BRMK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after buying an additional 2,184,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 281,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

