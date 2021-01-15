Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.20 Million

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $318.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.80 million and the lowest is $311.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $316.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 57,201 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.