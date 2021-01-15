Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $64.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.93 million and the lowest is $63.61 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $75.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $262.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.49 million to $265.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE KRG opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.29, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

