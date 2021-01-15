Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.