Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report sales of $33.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.01 million to $35.80 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $29.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $113.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $115.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.80 million, with estimates ranging from $150.05 million to $151.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

