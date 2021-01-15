Brokerages Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.47). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

ONCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ONCR traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.