Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce $106.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.83 million and the highest is $106.94 million. Q2 posted sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,048 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,920. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. Q2 has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

