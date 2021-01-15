Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. QCR posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 47,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,118. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.