Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

