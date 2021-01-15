Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is ($0.12). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 322.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $892,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,075,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $3,213,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. 21,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,882. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.