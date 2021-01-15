Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,285.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

BIP traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $52.76. 5,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

