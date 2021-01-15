Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

