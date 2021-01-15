Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.27.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.60. 363,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

