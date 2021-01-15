Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to Post $4.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to report earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.62 and the highest is $4.70. Texas Pacific Land Trust posted earnings of $9.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report full year earnings of $21.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.54 to $21.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.72 to $27.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,825 shares of company stock valued at $301,983 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $12.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $840.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $895.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

