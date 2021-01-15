Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. World Acceptance reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. 73,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $94,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,129. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

