Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $429.00

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ASML by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $15.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.02. 39,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.96. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $546.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

