Brokerages Set Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT at $5.33

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of -134.48 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

